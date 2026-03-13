NParks probing case of two dogs allegedly transported in unsuitable conditions from pet daycare

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kreon was found panting heavily and unresponsive, lying on his stomach.

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating after two male French bulldogs were allegedly transported in unsuitable conditions from a pet daycare facility.

Both dogs had displayed signs of heat stress on the evening of March 6 after returning home from Adventure Tails in Neo Tiew Lane.

The four-year-old dogs, Kreon and Gobu, were transported in a van driven by an employee from transport firm Pyro Logistics.

An Instagram post of the incident shared on March 10 shows Kreon appearing unresponsive as he is pulled from a crate. He is also later seen at a clinic receiving treatment.

The post has since been widely shared among dog owners and local animal welfare groups.

NParks said in a statement on March 11 that it has received feedback about the case and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to The Straits Times on March 12, the dogs’ owner Eugene Tan said he found Gobu panting heavily but responsive, before he jumped out of the crate.

Mr Tan had picked the dogs up from the Pyro Logistics van at a drop-off point near his Serangoon home at about 6.45pm.

Kreon, who was also panting heavily but unresponsive, was found lying on his stomach.

Mr Tan, a 23-year-old full-time national serviceman, said he was shocked to see their lips and tongues red and bleeding. Their bodies were also damp and they still had their leashes on.

He immediately rushed them to Westside Emergency Vet Clinic, where, according to Mr Tan, Kreon was found to be in critical condition due to severe heat stroke.

“The doctor said his chances of survival were low and asked us to consider a do-not-resuscitate order,” said Mr Tan, who added that Kreon also had a mild seizure episode, and his glucose levels and platelet count were low.

He was told that if Kreon were to survive cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the event of cardiac arrest, there could still be significant long-term health complications.

Meanwhile, Gobu continued to show signs of heat stress – his tongue was purple and he was unable to walk steadily.

Brachycephalic dog breeds, such as the French bulldog and pug, are at greater risk of heat stroke due to their shortened airways.

Mr Tan said that the owners of Adventure Tails and Pyro Logistics went to the clinic after hearing about the condition of the dogs.

They apologised and offered to cover the medical expenses, he added.

While Gobu was discharged the next day, Kreon began showing signs of improvement only on March 9. He was discharged on March 12.

“We have always shown great love and care for both pets, and when this incident occurred, we were extremely worried and feared the worst upon hearing the doctor’s initial diagnosis,” Mr Tan said, adding that the incident has caused his family significant emotional distress.

“With the boys now requiring 24/7 supervision, family members have had to adjust their work schedules and daily routines to assist in caring for our dogs and visiting Kreon,” he added.

Mr Tan told ST that Adventure Tails has footed Gobu’s vet bills, which amounted to $1,600, but Kreon’s medical fees are now at over $10,000.

He added that the dogs had attended daycare sessions at Adventure Tails twice before without any issues.

He has since lodged a complaint with the Animal & Veterinary Service, which is a cluster under NParks.

In response to queries from ST, an Adventure Tails spokesman said that it would be taking legal action against Pyro Logistics.

Adventure Tails currently operates two vans of its own with in-house drivers. However, it engaged Pyro Logistics about four months ago to reduce travel time for dogs under its care.

All existing arrangements with Pyro Logistics have been cancelled, the spokesman said.

ST was unable to contact Pyro Logistics.

Adventure Tails said it is cooperating fully with NParks in its investigation and has started implementing additional safety measures.

These include using upgraded vehicles with rear air-conditioning and improved ventilation, installing temperature monitoring systems linked to staff mobile devices, and having additional standard operating procedures for drivers.

Cooling pads are also provided for dogs that may be more sensitive to heat.

The spokesman added that some clients have continued daycare services after seeking clarification and reassurance, while others have chosen to pause them until the new measures are fully implemented.

“We are deeply saddened by what has happened and remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every dog in our care. We will continue to review and improve our operational procedures to prevent such incidents from occurring again,” said the spokesman.

“We are relieved that Gobu has since recovered and been discharged. Kreon is currently still receiving medical care, and we remain hopeful for his continued recovery.”