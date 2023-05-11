NParks, MND, URA announce new senior appointments taking effect from June 1

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) has appointed Ms Hwang Yu-Ning as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Ms Hwang is currently deputy CEO and chief planner of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The current CEO of NParks, Mr Kenneth Er, will relinquish his position and take up a new role as deputy secretary (planning) at the Ministry of National Development (MND).

Ms Adele Tan Shiao Ling, who is currently chief infrastructure planning officer (CIPO) at MND, will succeed Ms Hwang as deputy CEO and chief planner at URA.

The joint announcement was made by NParks, MND and URA on Thursday. These new appointments take effect from June 1.

NParks said that as CEO since 2014, Mr Er oversaw several major milestones and projects for Singapore’s parks and gardens.

For example, the Singapore Botanic Gardens was inscribed as Singapore’s first Unesco World Heritage Site and the Tyersall-Gallop Core – an 18ha feature in the Singapore Botanic Gardens – was completed.

He also played a key role in the conceptualisation and implementation of plans to enhance Fort Canning Park, Jurong Lake Gardens, Admiralty Park, and East Coast Park – Singapore’s largest and most popular park – by expanding park programming to appeal to people of all ages.

NParks’ new CEO, Ms Hwang, has had experience in leading the development and implementation of planning strategies across Singapore, URA said.

She has also served in Singapore’s public service as an urban planner and policymaker for close to 30 years.

She led URA through the long-term plan review (LTPR), a national exercise to map out the strategic land uses and infrastructure needs of Singapore over the next 50 years and beyond.

Under her leadership, URA engaged with more than 15,000 people who shared their aspirations for Singapore in 50 engagement sessions across various platforms, coming up with strategies beneficial to Singapore’s land use.

Ms Tan, who was formerly group director of strategic planning at URA, oversaw long-term land use planning for Singapore.

She was also involved in a leading role in URA’s LTPR by leading her team in identifying and studying future trends and challenges that will be needed for relevant land use strategies.

Her efforts also include directly managing LTPR’s year-long public engagement exercise, including consultations and dialogues with the public, industry stakeholders and public agencies.