NParks looking into allegations involving man cutting community cat’s fur, whiskers in Tanjong Pagar

The community cat had patches of fur cut from his body and his left cheek, according to his regular caretaker.

SINGAPORE - A video showing a man allegedly holding a community cat down and cutting its fur is being circulated online among animal welfare groups, with the National Parks Board (NParks) looking into the matter.

Timmy, a five-year-old community cat that dwells in front of a bakery in Everton Park in Tanjong Pagar, had patches of fur cut from his body and his left cheek, according to his regular caretaker, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ling.

The 37-year-old owner of Charlotte Grace Cakeshop feeds and cleans the cat, and maintains his space, which comprises furniture donated by the community, outside her shop.

In a video posted online by Ms Ling via the timmytheblackcat_ Instagram account, a man wearing gloves and wielding scissors can be seen approaching Timmy, before appearing to hold him down and cut his fur.

The ordeal lasted about six minutes, according to Ms Ling, with the man giving chase after Timmy is seen escaping his grasp. She added that it happened at about 5.28pm on Feb 7.

The incident was discovered about half an hour later, when an employee who was leaving for the day noticed tufts of fur strewn all over Timmy’s set-up, with the feline nowhere to be found.

Ms Ling then checked CCTV footage to find out what had happened.

Timmy was found later hiding in the drain, emerging only after he heard familiar voices calling out to him.

The man is not known to anyone around the neighbourhood, Ms Ling said, adding that Timmy was not injured.

She said that she now takes Timmy home at night to ensure his safety, and returns him to his usual spot during the day, where he can continue to interact with residents in the neighbourhood.

Timmy has his own listing on Google Maps, with 260 reviews from visitors who describe him as a gentle, sweet and playful cat.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it has not received any reports on the incident, but it added that “cutting the fur and whiskers of a cat is more than an act of mischief – it affects the cat’s well-being”.

Exposing a cat’s skin by cutting its protective layer of fur can cause the animal to suffer sunburn or skin damage, and impact its ability to regulate its temperature, said SPCA.

Trimming or cutting a cat’s whiskers – which function as sensors that help the animal to navigate its environment – impairs its ability to “feel” what is ahead of them, causing disorientation and distress, it said.

When contacted, NParks director for enforcement and investigation Joshua Teoh said: “NParks is aware of allegations involving a man cutting the fur and whiskers of a cat in Everton Park on Feb 7. We are currently looking into the matter.”

To support NParks’ investigations, the public should promptly report suspected animal welfare cases via https://go.gov.sg/reporttoavs , or call its Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

Mr Teoh said: “As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are crucial, and photographic and/or videographic evidence provided by the public will help.”