NParks investigating unauthorised clearance of small plot of land at a park in Sembawang

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board is investigating the unauthorised clearance of a small plot of land at a park in Sembawang.

The area is next to a construction site for a new condominium development.

NParks group director of parks Chuah Hock Seong told The Straits Times that three Cinnamomum iners (wild cinnamon), and six Caryota mitis (fishtail palm) in Jalan Kemuning Park were removed by a contractor while carrying out development works at the adjacent residential site.

The clearance came to light after residents of Sembawang Springs Estate noticed that the cinnamon and palm trees were being felled beyond the development boundary made known to them in fliers last year that notified them of the upcoming works.

The 27,566.1 sq m development site - zoned for residential use since the 2003 Master Plan - is slated to become a condominium and shares a border with Jalan Kemuning Park. Mr Thangarajoo Ramesh, vice-president of the Sembawang Central Residents' Network, reported the damage to the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Feb 26.

While acknowledging that the damage done was to a small area about the size of a bedroom, Mr Ramesh said he was still disappointed by the apparent lapse.

United Venture Development (2020), a joint venture between UOL Group, United Industrial Corporation and Kheng Leong Company, is developing the site, while United Tec Construction is the builder.

When completed, the residential site will house a condominium with 448 units in 16 five-storey blocks, communal facilities and a childcare centre.