NParks investigating S’pore influencer over dog abuse allegations

In a video posted on her now-deleted Instagram account, Ms Ng, who goes by mermaid.sg on TikTok and Instagram, can be heard berating the dog for drinking peach tea.

PHOTO: MERMAID.SG/INSTAGRAM

PHOTO: MERMAID.SG/INSTAGRAM

Ian Cheng

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating allegations that Singapore influencer Eunice Ng has been abusing her pet dog.

In a video allegedly posted on Ms Ng’s now-deleted Instagram account, a person can be heard berating a dog for drinking peach tea.

“You’re nothing more than a rat, okay?” says the person recording the video before hitting the animal thrice, with audible impacts.

Ms Ng, who goes by mermaid.sg on TikTok and Instagram, deleted her social media accounts following the allegations.

However, the video was reposted on Reddit on Dec 18, with social media users calling for the authorities to look into the alleged abuse.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told The Straits Times on Dec 18 that it has received several reports on the matter and has escalated it to the Animal and Veterinary Service, which is an NParks cluster.

In response to queries, NParks’ group director of enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok said that the board is aware of allegations that a content creator had mistreated a dog.

“We are currently investigating this case,” she said.

The Straits Times has contacted Ms Ng for more information.

