NParks, ICA set trap to nab bird smugglers in one of largest cases in S’pore; 138 of 337 birds died

SINGAPORE – As the Malaysian-registered trailer truck arrived at Tuas Checkpoint on March 23, 2023, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers directed the driver to undergo a routine vehicle inspection.

They discovered 337 birds hidden in the compartments behind the driver’s and passengers’ seats.

Truck driver Aizzuddin Hadi Mohd Ishak, 27, was arrested but instead of taking the Malaysian into custody, National Parks Board (NParks) officers allowed him to drive into Singapore.

They were using him as bait, and within hours, nabbed the mastermind and middleman.

According to a court judgment made available on April 6, eight plastic containers of live birds were found during the inspection at about 3.35am.

While Hadi was probed, the mastermind of the operation, pet shop owner Leow Seng Lee, 62, was getting suspicious.

Leow called the middleman in the smuggling operation, Ng Liang Huat, 60, several times to check whether the birds had arrived.

Ng said the driver had been delayed, and would arrive at around noon.

Leow told Ng that Hadi had probably been arrested and warned him to keep a lookout for NParks officers.

Ng said he would still meet Hadi to collect the birds, not knowing the driver had been arrested.

NParks officers let Hadi drive to Tuas Link to meet Ng, who was waiting there with $900 for Hadi. Once Hadi arrived, the officers swooped in and arrested Ng.

Ng admitted that Leow had ordered the birds and agreed to bait the latter into thinking the transaction was going as planned.

At around 3pm, Ng brought 12 white-rumped shama to Leow’s pet shop at Block 26 Teck Whye Lane. Leow was arrested when he received the birds.

On April 2, Leow was sentenced to 68 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to three charges of engaging in a conspiracy to smuggle birds into Singapore.

Ng and Hadi were earlier sentenced to 72 weeks and 60 weeks in jail respectively.