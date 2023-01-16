Novel cell-based gene therapy developed in Singapore improves lives of cancer-stricken pets

SINGAPORE - In early 2020, Ms Bridget Low, 26, noticed a lump in her toy poodle’s neck. A biopsy found the mass cancerous. The dog, Oscar, had also had daily coughing fits.

Further tests revealed a 1.5cm tumour lodged in Oscar’s left lung. Canine lung cancer is rare but deadly, and the 11-year-old poodle was given only three months to live.

But there was a possible lifeline in the form of doggy stem cells carrying cancer-killing genes. The therapy was developed at the National University of Singapore by Associate Professor Too Heng-Phon, Dr Sarah Ho and their team, based on a treatment initially meant for human patients.

The group was instrumental in taking the cure to animal patients, working with a few veterinarians here, including Dr Lee Yee Lin of Gentle Oak Veterinary Clinic.

Oscar is one of 56 dogs and cats with terminal cancer who either lived longer than expected, or had a better quality of life, thanks to the novel treatment developed by the researchers at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine).

The therapy has two ingredients – the modified stem cells that are injected into the animal, and off-the-shelf anti-fungal drugs taken orally. The researchers developed a technology to insert large amounts of yeast-based genes into the stem cells that would react with the anti-fungal drugs to target the cancer cells.

For Oscar, once the engineered stem cells were injected, they naturally gravitated to the lung tumour and nested on the cancer cells. The dog was then given the anti-fungal pill for four days, as part of one treatment cycle.

The anti-fungal drug entered the stem cells and reacted with the genes inside the cells to morph into a cancer killer called Fluorouracil (5FU).