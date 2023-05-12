Novavax Covid-19 vaccine approved for those aged 12 to 17, appointment bookings open on May 15

SINGAPORE – Teenagers aged between 12 and 17 can book an appointment from Monday to get the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine.

This means teens who are medically ineligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, or who wish to go for a non-mRNA type, can now opt for Novavax under the National Vaccination Programme to complete their recommended Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Novavax vaccine is also known as Nuvaxovid – the name it was manufactured under.

Appointments can be made at one of the 19 Public Health Preparedness Clinics. For locations and operating hours, visit www.gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday it accepted the recommendations of the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination after the Health Sciences Authority approved the vaccine’s use for this age group.

MOH recommended those aged between 12 and 17 to get three doses of the Novavax vaccine to reach the minimum level of protection.

The statement said: “The first and second doses are spaced eight weeks apart, while the recommended interval between the second and third doses is five months.

“Novavax may be taken as a booster even if an individual had previously only received mRNA vaccines.”

The Novavax vaccine generated comparable antibody levels in those aged 12 to 17 as it did in adults and had an efficacy rate of 79.5 per cent while the Covid-19 Delta variant was circulating, the expert committee said.

It added that most side effects from the vaccine were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within days. It also said no local cases of myocarditis were observed in adults who had taken the Novavax vaccine in Singapore, though it has happened in other countries, and in very rare cases.

The expert committee said unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Novavax one is not an updated vaccine. This means its composition has not been updated to target more recent virus variants.

MOH said vaccination remains the primary defence against Covid-19 in Singapore.

“We encourage all eligible individuals to complete the vaccine doses, including any boosters, recommended for them so as to minimise the risk of developing severe illness,” it added.