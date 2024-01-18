Nothing to suggest F1 Singapore Grand Prix contracts disadvantaged the Govt: MTI

Follow our live blog for more updates.

SINGAPORE – There is nothing to suggest, as of now, that Formula 1 contracts or other contracts were structured to the disadvantage of the Government, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement on Jan 18.

“The terms of all the agreements were considered carefully by the Government,” MTI added. “There was an independent consultancy study.”

This comes as former transport minister S. Iswaran was handed 27 charges, including two counts of corruption, in court on Jan 18. Iswaran had been involved in government engagements involving F1 from as early as 2008.

Iswaran allegedly obtained valuable items, such as tickets to musicals and football matches, either from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, or through Como Holdings (UK) or Singapore GP. Mr Ong is the man who brought Formula One to Singapore.

In July 2023, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it needed to interview Iswaran as part of investigations into a case it had uncovered. PM Lee gave his approval for CPIB to conduct a formal investigation.