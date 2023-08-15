‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Tommy Koh lauds car crash survivor on his graduation from NUS

SINGAPORE - National University of Singapore (NUS) student Ting Jun Heng – who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident that killed his friend five years ago – has graduated with an honours degree in political science.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, veteran diplomat Tommy Koh said he hosted Mr Ting, 27, for lunch and congratulated him on his graduation. Professor Koh is former rector of Tembusu College, where all four victims of the car crash studied.

Prof Koh said he also invited to lunch then Master of Tembusu College Gregory Clancey; Professor Lina Lim, who was in charge of Mr Ting’s college house; and Dr Margaret Tan, the college’s director of programmes.

In his post, Prof Koh remembered how Mr Ting’s friend, Ms Kathy Ong Kai Ting, 19, died.

Prof Koh said: “Five years ago, Jun Heng and three of his friends from Tembusu College were involved in a tragic car accident. One of the students, Kathy, was killed. Jun Heng was badly injured and in a coma. In nothing short of a miracle, he survived and has graduated.