Not true that Omicron is more deadly than the flu, say experts in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 has not been shown to be more deadly than the flu, said local experts responding to two recent studies that say Omicron, while not as virulent as earlier variants, caused more fatalities in the last winter season than influenza.

Almost all Covid-19 infections today are caused by Omicron and its sub-variants.

The first study, by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), looked at more than 11,000 people who were hospitalised after confirmation of either Covid-19 or the flu, between Oct 1, 2022, and Jan 31, 2023.

The results, published online by the Journal of the American Medical Association on April 6, found that 6 per cent of Covid-19 patients died, against 3.7 per cent who had the flu.

The article said: “Compared with hospitalisation for influenza, hospitalisation for Covid-19 was associated with a higher risk of death. The risk of death decreased with the number of Covid-19 vaccinations.”

The second study, by the Rabin Medical Centre in Israel, compared outcomes among 167 hospitalised Covid-19 Omicron patients and 221 patients admitted for flu in December 2021 and January 2022.

This study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was a special early release from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, which is meeting in Copenhagen from April 15 to 18.

In this cohort, the mortality rate was 26 per cent for patients hospitalised with Omicron against 9 per cent of those with the flu.

Dr Alaa Atamna, who led the research team, said: “A possible reason for the higher Omicron death rate is that patients admitted with Omicron were older with additional major underlying illnesses such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease.”

Covid-19 is of particular interest now following news of a more virulent variant dubbed Arcturus, which has caused a surge of infections in India. There was also a spike in infections here at the end of March.

In the week of March 26, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 28,410 Covid-19 infections – almost double the 14,467 reported the previous week. The number of cases over the previous three weeks was also higher than in the first two months of 2023.

However, that jump in cases did not presage a new wave of infections, as the number dropped to 16,018 in the week of April 2.

On the other hand, the number of flu cases has been increasing, with confirmed cases more than doubling each month – from 96 in January to 421 in March – based on the MOH monitoring of polyclinic cases, which is used as a yardstick for infection rates in the country.