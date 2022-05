SINGAPORE - Restaurant moguls Fong Chi Chung of Putien Holdings and Andrew Tjioe of TungLok Group could have been fierce business rivals, but the friends of 20 years share a strong bond through their passion for food and their common Hinghwa heritage.

Mr Fong, the 54-year-old founder of Putien, established the Singapore Puxian Entrepreneurs Network, which was inaugurated in February last year, to unite Hinghwa people and promote its culture and heritage.