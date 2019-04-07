Not merely toying with the idea of doing good...

Children having a go at making their own toys yesterday at a booth of the charity group, Playeum, one of the participants in the Singapore International Foundation's (SIF) inaugural Bazaar for Good, held at the ground-floor plaza of the National Library. The bazaar, which ends today, features an exhibition of the SIF's milestones, as well as a showcase of local and regional social enterprises where members of the public can buy items to support their causes. President Halimah Yacob, who launched the event yesterday, said in a Facebook post that it brought together local and international communities to create a positive social impact, which she noted was necessary in tackling issues ranging from sustainable development to fostering inclusiveness.