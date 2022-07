SINGAPORE - The 177-year-old Chui Huay Lim Club in Keng Lee Road may once have been a club for rich Teochew businessmen, but no longer, said incoming president Ng Hoy Keng.

While membership is still restricted to the Teochew and their families, the club on Keng Lee Road near Newton hopes to welcome other groups with its amenities and events, including those of other races and dialect groups, to be more inclusive and relevant.