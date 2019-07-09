Not full-time diplomats, but they expand Republic's reach globally

Victims with missing limbs. Overcrowded hospitals. Curfews. Social media shutdown.

These were the last things Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa expected when he woke up on a quiet Sunday morning on April 21 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

But within hours, he was fielding frantic phone calls from nearly 40 family members of Singaporeans living and travelling in Sri Lanka.

Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Colombo since 2012 said of the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks: "We searched all the hospitals for any Singaporeans who were injured. When we couldn't find any, we searched the mortuary."

As chairman of the Nawaloka chain of hospitals in Sri Lanka, he and his staff took care of the needs of victims of all nationalities.

He said: "Some were taken to the hospital in car boots. There were so many bodies. Some couldn't be identified, others had no necks, hands. It was a very sad moment."

More than 250 people were killed and at least 500 injured in a series of coordinated suicide bombings that day. There were no Singaporean casualties.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan personally thanked the 70-year-old businessman and 32 other honorary consuls for helping to promote the Republic's interests in the world, as more Singaporeans and local businesses venture abroad.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th Meeting of Honorary Consuls-General (HCG) at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, Dr Balakrishnan noted that the number of diplomatic missions the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) can set up overseas is limited by the ministry's size and resources.

The HCGs "have helped us significantly expand our reach across the world... Your personal influence and extensive networks have also helped open doors for our companies", he added.

Singapore currently has 33 honorary consuls in 29 countries.

The HCG meetings, held every three to four years, serve to update them on developments in Singapore and provide a platform for them to network and exchange views with Singapore's political leaders. The last meeting was held in April 2015.

The honorary consuls are businessmen and professionals who are approached by the MFA to represent Singapore. In addition to advancing the country's economic and political interests, they extend consular assistance to Singaporeans in places where there are no diplomatic missions.

While the work they do is similar to that of full-time diplomats, they are largely unpaid.

For Dr Dharmadasa, the firm friendships forged outweigh the danger. He is especially fond of the National Day gatherings he organises for Singaporeans in Sri Lanka, saying: "There's a sense of satisfaction when they appreciate your work and feel they are being taken care of."

At 43, businessman Murat Ozyegin is Singapore's youngest honorary consul and has served in Istanbul, Turkey, for the past two years. He and his skeletal crew of one full-timer handle the gamut of consular services, from processing visas to helping Singaporeans with their lost passports. Unusual tasks include changing country flags on ships and even verifying students' transcripts.

Mr Ozyegin is confident of facilitating greater collaboration in business, higher education and innovation between Turkey and Singapore. He notes: "Singaporean companies can use Istanbul as a base to expand into Eastern Europe and Russia, and Singapore can be a place from which Turkish companies explore the South-east Asian market."

Like any diplomat worth his salt, he knows the importance of a soiree.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations this year, he helped organise a reception in Istanbul featuring Singapore-Turkish fusion cuisine.

"It was a very tasty evening, and one that our guests really enjoyed," he said.

The honorary consuls will be in Singapore until Friday.

Tomorrow, they will be hosted to tea by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana, and will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

They are also due to meet Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as well as visit several government agencies.