Not available for photo-taking: Merlion statue to undergo repair works until December

SINGAPORE – The Merlion statue at Merlion Park will not be available for photographs from Monday to Dec 13 as it will be covered in scaffolding for repair works.

“We seek the public’s understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period,” said the Singapore Tourism Board on Friday.

The statue was recently closed for maintenance works from July 27 to 28.

Made by local sculptor Lim Nang Seng in 1972, the national icon celebrated its 50th birthday in September 2022.

During the months-long repairs, the nearby smaller statue – commonly referred to as the “Merlion cub” – will remain available for photographing.