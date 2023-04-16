Not another badge to collect: CCA transcripts should not become another rat race

Speak to second-year National University of Singapore (NUS) student Stanley Mak about his school life, and he sounds busier than some working adults.

On top of classes, the 23-year-old information systems undergraduate is in three co-curricular activities (CCAs). He holds a leadership position in NUS Entrepreneurship Society, is partnership director in NUS Students’ Computing Club, and is a Web designer in NUS Fintech Society.

His schedule is packed – in August, he will head to Norway for a six-month NUS Overseas College programme to learn more about entrepreneurship, followed by Sweden for another six months from January 2024 for a student exchange stint.

His plan is to take a leave of absence for one semester, with the intention of completing three internships by the time he graduates.

Students as active as Mr Mak in programmes outside the classroom will likely benefit from a transcript recording their co-curricular involvement and skills learnt, apart from the traditional graduation transcript with their academic results.

The Singapore Management University (SMU) announced on April 6 that it would introduce such a transcript for its students, starting with the graduating cohort in 2025. It would indicate the extent to which graduates demonstrate various goals, like intellectual and creative skills, interpersonal skills and global citizenship.

Students who show strong growth in these areas will earn digital badges showcasing their achievements, which can be used on their social media platforms – for example, in their LinkedIn profiles.

Since its pioneer cohort in 2015, the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has had a similar initiative: Its graduates receive a transcript detailing their Fifth Row participation, which refers to CCAs.

To recognise their efforts, based on their leadership and CCA involvement, SUTD graduates whose cumulative grade point average (GPA) is within a certain range of the next class of honours, can have their class of honours upgraded.

Going beyond book-smarts

Introducing the new transcript during its launch, SMU president Lily Kong said its intent was to guide students in deepening and documenting their learning beyond the classroom and help them articulate personal growth.

“Oftentimes, the really valuable lessons in life take place outside of the classroom,” she said.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said at the event: “It also emphasises to students the range of life skills and qualities needed to succeed in the future, beyond academic grades. It signals to future employers the diversity of experiences and exposures our students have gone through that will add to their ability to learn and evolve at speed to be prepared for the future.”

SMU said feedback collected from more than 200 second-year students in 2022 showed that the bulk of them – 97.5 per cent – were of the view that a formal record documenting their co-curricular involvement should be issued by the university upon graduation.