‘Northern Lights’ coming to Supertree Grove in Gardens by the Bay in May

SINGAPORE – In 2024, occurrences of the Northern Lights will be at an all-time high in more than two decades, due to the peak of the solar cycle. However, one must travel to the far northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland to catch the light display.

But Singapore can soon get a feel of the natural phenomenon from May 5, when a new light installation called Borealis makes its debut at Gardens by the Bay.

During an exclusive preview on April 22, The Straits Times got a glimpse into how the light experience by Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher recreates the auroras right here in Singapore.

Thirty lasers and machines that generate cloud particles are mounted on the trunks of the Supertrees to create the effect of the Northern Lights shrouding the entire centre of Supertree Grove, appearing to hover high above the ground.

The installation will be accompanied by a dreamy soundtrack specially scored by French composer Guillaume Desbois.