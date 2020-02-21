North West CDC launches new course to teach adults and senior citizens water survival skills

SINGAPORE - An enhanced swimming programme has been launched by North West Community Development Council to teach adults and senior citizens water survival skills and water safety.

Under the new syllabus of the North West SwimSafe Programme, participants will be taught the freestyle, which enables them to swim faster. They will also learn how to swim longer distances and tread water for a longer period of time.

"The longer you can tread in water, the higher your chances of being rescued," said North West District Mayor Teo Ho Pin, who launched the programme at Senja-Cashew Swimming Complex in Bukit Panjang on Thursday (Feb 20).

"Swimming is not only a great exercise, it is also an important life skill," Dr Teo said.

Participants of the programme will undergo a competency test at the end of the course and those who pass the test will get a chance to experience swimming in open water during a half-day session.

The new course builds on the previous SwimSafe programme introduced in 2014 that teaches basic swimming skills.

"We have gathered our experience over the last six years to find the best way to teach swimming to adults in the community," said Dr Teo. "We are very pleased that our instructors have worked out the skill sets necessary for adults to survive in water."

Madam Rajespari A. Muthiah, 58, and Madam Ithniah Ismail, 56, both members of the North West SwimSafe Club, are looking forward to joining the new programme after having completed the previous course.

"Initially, I had trouble adapting to the deep end of the pool due to fear of drowning," said Madam Rajespari, who is in between jobs. With support from fellow club members, she eventually overcame her fear and can now swim confidently.

Related Story 2,000 make a splash in North West SwimSafer Day mass event

Swimming, which has less impact on her knees, has helped her stay healthy, she added.

As of Dec 31 last year, the North West SwimSafe Club has 1,500 members and almost 90 per cent of them are aged above 50. And swimming has allowed older residents to bond with their family as well as other residents.

Said Madam Ithniah, a housewife: "In the past, I would sit and watch my children play in the water, but now I'm able to join in the water activities and watch over their safety as well."

The new SwimSafe programme runs over six months, with weekly hour-long lessons. It is open to Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 21 and above living in the North West District. Participants pay $180 or $210 and those who clock 80 per cent in attendance will get a subsidy of $120.