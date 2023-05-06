North Spring Primary School vandalised after break-in; 4 teens under investigation

SINGAPORE – Four teenagers are assisting the police with investigations following a break-in at North Spring Primary School on Wednesday night.

Several desks and chairs within the school were found to have been overturned, Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday.

In an advisory sent out to parents of North Spring pupils and seen by The Straits Times, the school said the break-in happened on Wednesday night and resulted in “minor vandalism to several areas within the school”.

The advisory stated that the school’s principal, Mrs Jacinta Lim, gave the school an update on Friday that steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the pupils and staff.

“We take this incident very seriously and are working closely with the authorities to investigate this matter,” said the advisory.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to “a case of criminal trespass and mischief” at about 8.40am on Thursday.

The teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, are assisting with investigations, said the police.

ST has contacted North Spring Primary School and the Ministry of Education for comment.