North East Line to get new trains from July 28, ahead of new extension in 2024

SINGAPORE - Six new trains will be rolled out progressively on the North East Line (NEL) from Friday to raise passenger capacity for an extension to the rail line due to open in 2024.

All six trains, costing $130 million, are expected to be operating by the third quarter of 2023.

This will increase the NEL fleet, from 43 to 49 trains.

Two of the six new trains are equipped with an automatic track inspection system – a first for the line, which is run by SBS Transit.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday that cameras and sensors are installed on the underframe of these two trains to monitor track conditions when they are operating.

These equipment will improve the detection of track defects, such as rail cracks and missing rail fasteners. They will also allow timelier maintenance of tracks and go hand in hand with existing physical track inspections.

Four new trains on the North-South and East-West lines, as well as two plying the Thomson-East Coast Line, are also fitted with this system.

The new NEL trains will increase travel capacity for the forthcoming extension that will connect Punggol MRT station to the new Punggol Coast MRT stop.

The extension will help commuters save up to 15 minutes of travel time from Punggol North to the city centre and other parts of Singapore.

“The new trains will bring about greater convenience for residents and commuters by shortening headway and improving the frequency of NEL services,” said Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat at a launch event for the trains on Thursday.