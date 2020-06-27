North East CDC launches schemes to help residents find jobs in the community

SINGAPORE - North East Community Development Council (CDC) has launched a raft of initiatives to help more than 4,000 residents find jobs amid the pandemic.

People living in the North East district - which spans areas such as Pasir Ris, Tampines and Hougang - could benefit from two schemes unveiled on Saturday (June 27).

The first, Career Discovery @ North East, is a roving fair that will run in various CCs in the area until the end of July, giving job seekers access to resources, training and walk-in interviews. They can also browse for jobs and apply at electronic stations.

This initiative, which was organised in partnership with the National Trades Union Congress' e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), is offering more than 4,000 jobs in sectors such as food, transport, healthcare and logistics. Salaries range from $1,200 to $5,000.

The second scheme is Community Employment Programme Plus, which gives interim jobs to up to 100 skilled workers from lower-income households who have been laid off.

Workers should have had work experience or certifications related to certain skills such as graphic design, accounting, marketing or customer service.

Aside from being given interim jobs, successful applicants - who can register online - will also receive skills training and career coaching.

The two schemes were launched at Punggol 21 Community Club on Saturday, where the roving fair will run until June 30, before moving to other CCs. More details can be found at this website.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng, who is also NTUC Secretary-General and an adviser to Pasir Ris-Punggol grassroots organisations, told the media at the event: "I am happy that today's event will allow residents to come to the CC and get a first-hand briefing from e2i and North East CDC, so they know somebody is alongside them to help them look for a job.

"These few days we will be in Punggol. Next week, we will go to Sengkang and thereafter, to Tampines. We want to bring this to the neighbourhood, where residents can feel that it is not just 100,000 jobs around the country, but in our communities as well."

Mr Ng was referring to the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package unveiled in the fourth Budget this year, which will create about 100,000 opportunities for workers affected by the Covid-19 economic slowdown.

Related Story First batch of 8 satellite career centres in the heartland to help job seekers from July 1

He was joined at the CC on Saturday by North East District mayor Desmond Choo and Ms Yeo Wan Ling, who is the vice-chairman of Punggol North Citizens' Consultative Committee and tipped as a potential PAP candidate for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Mr Ng, who was part of the PAP's Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC team in the 2015 general election, is tipped to anchor the PAP's slate contesting Sengkang GRC in the GE this year.

Mr Choo said CEP Plus will allow unemployed residents to earn an income by providing professional services while contributing to community building.

"They would also receive concurrent career training that might help them to explore alternative careers in the community space," he added.

"We believe that innovation in our career services and programmes can contribute to greater resilience in Singapore's workforce even beyond the Covid-19."

Punggol resident Sheryl Li, 38, who attended a career coaching session at the CC on Saturday, said the advice she received might help her find a purchasing job close to home: "I have two children, one in Primary 3 and one in Primary 1.

"I'm feeling the strain, and I need to supervise them. With less travelling time, I can spend more time with my kids."