Normal (Technical) student rejects transfer to Normal (Academic) stream, scores 3 As in N levels

SINGAPORE - In 2020, Wallace Seow was disappointed with his PSLE results, which placed him in the Normal (Technical) stream in Meridian Secondary School.

Determined to improve, he focused on his studies and did well enough to be offered a lateral transfer to a Normal (Academic) class at the end of his Secondary 1 examinations.

To the surprise of his teachers and family, he opted to remain in the Normal (Technical) stream and aced his N levels, attaining As for mathematics, science and Computer Applications. He scored Cs for English, Chinese and Elements of Business Skills.

Wallace was one of 13,575 students who received their N-level examination results on Dec 18.

Of the 4,422 Normal (Technical) candidates, 97.9 per cent passed, just slightly lower than the 98 per cent in 2022. The pass rate for Normal (Academic) candidates was 99.4 per cent.

And of the 9,153 Normal (Academic) candidates, 77.2 per cent are eligible for progression to Secondary 5 in 2024, compared with 78.4 per cent in 2022.

This year, 49 per cent of school candidates from the Normal (Academic) course sat for subjects at the O-level examinations.

Their combined GCE Normal (Academic)-level and school-based O-level preliminary examination results will be taken into consideration when schools determine their eligibility for progression to Secondary 5 Normal (Academic) or post-secondary pathways, said the Education Ministry and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board in a joint statement.

When asked why he declined the offer to move to the Normal (Academic) stream, Wallace, 16, said he felt more comfortable in the Normal (Technical) stream and preferred the subjects offered like Computer Applications. He was not keen on doing humanities subjects such as geography and literature that were taught in the Normal (Academic) course.

He has secured a place in a security system integration course at the Institute of Technical Education through the Early Admissions Exercise, which allows students to apply for courses based on aptitude before they receive their final grades.

Wallace said his teachers were instrumental in helping him reach his academic goals. He would approach them after school to clarify doubts he had about topics taught during lessons, or for extra practice in English oral communication.

He would also make it a point to complete most of his assignments in class and try not to bring them home.

“If I did them in class, I can ask for help directly from the teachers. Then at home, I can have a lot of time to prepare questions I have for the teachers.”

Wallace’s mother, Madam Serene Chan Pei Chuen, 47, said she was proud of her son’s attitude towards his studies, although she never pressured him about his academics.

“I’m not a very strict and demanding mother. So whenever he studies, I will just tell him to try his very best. I’m quite surprised that he can actually motivate himself for his further studies,” said Madam Chan, who works in the operations department of a security company.