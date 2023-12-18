Normal (Technical) student rejects transfer to Normal (Academic) stream, scores 3 As in N levels

SINGAPORE - In 2020, Wallace Seow was disappointed with his PSLE results, which placed him in the Normal (Technical) stream in Meridian Secondary School.
Determined to improve, he focused on his studies and did well enough to be offered a lateral transfer to a Normal (Academic) class at the end of his Secondary 1 examinations.
To the surprise of his teachers and family, he opted to remain in the Normal (Technical) stream and aced his N levels, attaining As for mathematics, science and Computer Applications. He scored Cs for English, Chinese and Elements of Business Skills.
Wallace was one of 13,575 students who received their N-level examination results on Dec 18.
Of the 4,422 Normal (Technical) candidates, 97.9 per cent passed, just slightly lower than the 98 per cent in 2022. The pass rate for Normal (Academic) candidates was 99.4 per cent.
And of the 9,153 Normal (Academic) candidates, 77.2 per cent are eligible for progression to Secondary 5 in 2024, compared with 78.4 per cent in 2022.
This year, 49 per cent of school candidates from the Normal (Academic) course sat for subjects at the O-level examinations.
Their combined GCE Normal (Academic)-level and school-based O-level preliminary examination results will be taken into consideration when schools determine their eligibility for progression to Secondary 5 Normal (Academic) or post-secondary pathways, said the Education Ministry and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board in a joint statement.
When asked why he declined the offer to move to the Normal (Academic) stream, Wallace, 16, said he felt more comfortable in the Normal (Technical) stream and preferred the subjects offered like Computer Applications. He was not keen on doing humanities subjects such as geography and literature that were taught in the Normal (Academic) course.
He has secured a place in a security system integration course at the Institute of Technical Education through the Early Admissions Exercise, which allows students to apply for courses based on aptitude before they receive their final grades.
Wallace said his teachers were instrumental in helping him reach his academic goals. He would approach them after school to clarify doubts he had about topics taught during lessons, or for extra practice in English oral communication.
He would also make it a point to complete most of his assignments in class and try not to bring them home.
“If I did them in class, I can ask for help directly from the teachers. Then at home, I can have a lot of time to prepare questions I have for the teachers.”
Wallace’s mother, Madam Serene Chan Pei Chuen, 47, said she was proud of her son’s attitude towards his studies, although she never pressured him about his academics.
“I’m not a very strict and demanding mother. So whenever he studies, I will just tell him to try his very best. I’m quite surprised that he can actually motivate himself for his further studies,” said Madam Chan, who works in the operations department of a security company.
Wallace’s stellar performance in mathematics earned him the school’s Outstanding Achievement in Mathematics award in 2022. He was also awarded the Edusave Scholarship in 2020 and the Edusave Merit Award Bursary in 2021.
“Just because you came from Normal (Technical), instead of Normal (Academic) or the Express stream, doesn’t mean that you can’t do anything good. You can always find what kind of things you’re good at. So don’t just give up when you get your results after PSLE,” he said.
Apart from his studies, Wallace also embraced opportunities to hone his leadership skills. He volunteered as the class vice-chairperson in Sec 3 before assuming the role of class chairperson in Sec 4.
In upper secondary, he was also the sectional in-charge of the Meridian Nusantara Orchestra co-curricular activity, which featured traditional Indonesian instruments.
Ms Yvonne Lin I Ju, head of the English department at Meridian Secondary School, said Wallace helped the teachers by executing his duties as a class chairperson judiciously.
Ms Lin, who has been Wallace’s teacher for the past three years, said: “He’s very conscientious. This class is not the easiest of classes. He will be the one taking note of the attendance and then writing them on the board for the teachers. So it has helped us in our work in a way.”