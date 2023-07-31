Non-resident ambassadors have same authority as resident envoys, says MFA after George Goh’s comments

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) outlined the responsibilities of a non-resident ambassador (NRA) in a statement on Monday, a day after presidential hopeful George Goh spoke about his former stint as Singapore’s NRA to Morocco.

During a visit to Haig Road Market and Food Centre on Sunday, Mr Goh, who was appointed to the role in 2017 and stepped down only recently to ensure his independence as a presidential candidate, said his role was “an honorary position with no executive powers”.

In response to media queries, MFA clarified that NRAs have the “full authority of a diplomatic mission”, akin to that of a resident ambassador.

In its statement, MFA said the authority of an NRA falls under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which empowers them to represent Singapore in the country they are accredited to.

At the same time, they are also responsible for protecting the interests of the Republic and its nationals in the accredited country, within international law, as well as negotiating with the government of the accredited country on behalf of the Singapore Government.

NRAs are also given the authority to ascertain the conditions and developments in the accredited country by lawful means, and reporting them to the Government here, and are integral in furthering relations between the two countries.

Mr Goh had told reporters on Sunday that his role lacked executive power, which meant he could not promise any deals or make contracts.

Instead, he acted only as a representative for the Republic and ensured good relations between the two countries. He said he also did not derive a salary or any benefits from his appointment.

The NRA scheme, which was introduced in 1982, helps extend the Republic’s representation in countries where a resident mission is not present, with NRAs going on regular visits.

MFA said it currently has 45 NRAs covering countries in various regions, as well as international organisations, with these individuals coming from different backgrounds, including the private sector and academia.