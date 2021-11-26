Non-profit organisation HealthServe, which runs hotline for migrant workers, among 10 recipients of Ministry of Manpower award

SINGAPORE - Since non-profit organisation HealthServe launched a 24-hour helpline for migrant workers in August, it has received about 400 calls each month. Its service has trained volunteers and counsellors who can converse in the workers' native tongue.

Spikes in calls were logged when there were news of tightened Covid-19 restriction measures, crisis in their home countries or festive seasons when they tend to face increased stressors such as absence from loved ones.

"The long-drawn-out pandemic and prolonged social isolation have placed a major strain on the mental health of the underserved migrant worker community in Singapore," said executive director of HealthServe Michael Cheah.

On Friday (Nov 26), its efforts, including upskilling officers from the Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group - a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) division - and volunteers in the Friends of ACE (Face) network with mental health training, were recognised by the ministry.

HealthServe is one of 10 recipients of the MOM's Valued Partner Award, presented at an event attended by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

In his speech, he said the volunteers from Face form an important social support system for migrant workers, helping to implement and communicate safe management measures in dormitories.

"This is very important as we work to curb the number of Covid-19 infections among migrant workers. They also help to explain the advisories, guidelines and policies in the dorms. Our Face volunteers also gather timely feedback from the ground, allowing us to deliver better care and support for our migrant workers," he added.

Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC) is another recipient of the award on Friday. Since 2016, it has reskilled 115 local workers - 43 per cent of whom are mature staff - to make a career switch to the wafer fabrication industry.

Ms Alice Cheng, its director of human resources, said helping older employees is important. They make up 35 per cent of its staff, which drove the company to make their work environment more conducive through artificial intelligence and automation.

It implemented the use of automatic guided vehicles to transport materials in the manufacturing facility. This helped to offload manual tasks that mature workers did in the past so that they can focus on value-added tasks.

"As SSMC promotes diversity and an inclusive culture, it is part of our corporate culture to assist mature workers or young Singaporeans... to build a strong Singaporean core, and to stay employable in this challenging economy," Ms Cheng added.

Other recipients of the award include Migrant Workers' Centre, Centre for Domestic Employees and Ms K. Jayaprema, president of the Association of Employment Agencies Singapore.

Dr Tan said: "Amid this unprecedented year, stakeholders from all walks of life - including associations, businesses, chambers, NGOs, tripartite partners and even individuals - all of you came together to ensure that Singapore and Singaporeans emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic."