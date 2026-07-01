Non-emergency 1777 ambulance hotline to cease from Jan 1, 2027

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force will cease the 1777 non-emergency ambulance hotline from Jan 1, 2027.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Civil Defence Force’s non-emergency ambulance hotline 1777 will no longer be operational from Jan 1, 2027.

The decision to phase it out comes on the back of the wider range of non-emergency medical and transport options available today, and general low usage of the hotline, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint statement on July 1.

SCDF’s 995 emergency services will not be affected by the cessation of the 1777 hotline, the ministries said.

They added that the public should continue to call 995 only for life-threatening emergencies.

For non-emergency ambulance services, members of the public can refer to go.gov.sg/pao for private ambulance operators’ contact information and fees.

Those who need medical advice for non-emergency conditions may contact the NurseFirst helpline on 6262-6262, where trained nurses will advise callers on care options.

The 1777 hotline was introduced in 1998 to connect callers to private ambulance operators, so that 995 emergency ambulance resources could be preserved for life-threatening emergencies, said the statement.

Today, only 6 per cent of private ambulance bookings received by 24 operators on the hotline are made through 1777, the ministries said.

Taxis and ride-hailing services, which have become readily available, are also commonly used by the public, said the statement.

People can also visit nearby general practitioner clinics or use teleconsultation services for non-emergency medical conditions, the ministries added.