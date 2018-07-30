Nominations open for Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year

SINGAPORE - Know someone who has made a difference to the community and made headlines this year? Here is your opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve.

Nominations are open for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018, which seeks to honour an individual or group of people whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others.

Organised by The Straits Times and sponsored by UBS Singapore, the award honours Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map, persevered through incredible adversity or made the community a better place through selfless acts.

The public can nominate people for the award from now until Dec 31. The award will be given out next year.

Nominees must be Singapore citizens who made the news this year.

Last year, general practitioner Goh Wei Leong and HealthServe, which provides migrant workers with affordable healthcare, won the award.

In 2016, Joseph Schooling and his parents, May and Colin, won after he took home Singapore's first Olympic gold medal in the 100m butterfly event.

Dr Goh said: "To be nominated last year was a great honour but humbling experience. There are so many unsung heroes in Singapore who are equally deserving out there. These are people who impact humankind not just in Singapore but also beyond our shores."

President Halimah Yacob, who is patron of this year's award, said: "The Singaporean of the Year award celebrates ordinary people doing extraordinary deeds. The exceptional acts of goodwill of past recipients have improved their community and the lives of others, and are shining examples of what we can achieve together as a society.

"The award is a call for action to Singaporeans to create a positive impact to the community. I look forward to hearing the inspiring stories of next year's outstanding individuals."

The Straits Times will unveil the 10 shortlisted candidates in batches between August and December. This will be followed by two weeks of public voting, and the outcome will be used as reference by the judges when making their final decision.

This judging panel consists of editors from the ST newsroom, as well as judges as diverse as social entrepreneur and activist for children and women Saleemah Ismail.

The Singaporean of the Year will receive $20,000, while the other nine finalists will each get $5,000. The prize money will be sponsored by UBS.

Mr Edmund Koh, UBS Singapore's country head, said: "This special award acknowledges individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in Singapore.

"We recognise that amongst us, there are extraordinary people who have distinguished themselves in their individual capacities. I hope our finalists this year will continue to demonstrate phenomenal acts that exhibit extraordinary courage and hearts of generosity. I am looking forward to hearing new extraordinary acts of goodwill and how they have improved our community and the lives of others."

The call for nominations is now open, and the public can nominate people who they think are inspiring via the nomination website: http://str.sg/soty18nominate