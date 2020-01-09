Noisy neighbours risk jail

A couple, barred from their flat for being a nuisance to their upstairs neighbour, have been warned by the State Courts and the Law Ministry that they could face a fine and jail time if they insist on defying the court order.

They had earlier breached a court order to stop creating a din that prevented their upstairs neighbour from enjoying his home.

The Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal subsequently barred Madam Iwa and Mr Low Bok Siong from their home for a month, with effect from Monday - the first Exclusion Order it has issued.