Noise-induced deafness cases down as workplace injury number falls: MOM

SINGAPORE - There was a sharp drop in the number of noise-induced deafness cases in the workplace in the first half of this year, according to preliminary figures released by the the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Aug 20).

The statistics showed the number of occupational diseases - a cause of concern last year - was down to 294 in the first half of this year, from 471 in the first half of last year, and 328 in the second half.

The top three types of disease - musculoskeletal disorders, noise-induced deafness and skin diseases- all registered overall decreases.

Noise-induced deafness cases were down from 196 in the first half of 2017 to 102 in that period this year. Skin disease cases fell from 50 to 21.

Musculoskeletal disorders, which made up the highest percentage of occupational diseases, fell from 182 in the first half of 2017 to 157 from January to June this year.

Monday's workplace safety and health report for January to June, revealed that there were 20 workplace fatalities, down from 23 in the second half of 2017, but one more than in the first half of 2017.

The 12-month rolling fatal injury rate was 1.3 per 100,000 employees as of the end of June, similar to the rate during the same period last year.



MOM said that falls remained an area of concern, with seven fatalities in the first half of this year with more than half coming in construction.



There were fewer workplace injuries overall and dangerous occurrences also fell by more than half, from 20 cases in the first half of 2017 to nine cases in the first half of this year.

While there were fewer fatal and major injuries in the manufacturing, and transport and storage sectors, construction saw an increase from 53 in the first half of last year to 72 in that period this year.

Vehicle-related deaths - the top cause of workplace fatalities annually since 2013 - decreased from seven in the first half of 2017 to four in the same period this year.

However the MOM said that falls remained an area of concern, with seven fatalities in the first half of this year with more than half coming in construction.

There were four fall-related deaths in the first half of 2017, and eight in the second half.

Falls were also the top cause of major injuries in the first half of this year, with 142 cases, up from 112 in the same period last year.

The MOM and the Workplace Safety and Health Council stepped up enforcement and engagement efforts in the first half of 2018 to target priority areas like fall prevention, vehicle and machinery safety, and the construction sector.

MOM director of policy, information and corporate services department, Mr Christopher Koh, said: "There was some progress in workplace safety and health performance for the first half of this year, but we still need to do better, especially in the construction sector and the prevention of falls.

"I would like to remind employers and workers not to be complacent, and that rushing work without due care for safety can harm workers and hurt the bottom line."

The ministry also said it conducted 2,600 inspections at workplaces between January and June this year to educate companies on workplace hazards.

Close to 1,500 inspections were carried out in the construction sector, with the remainder targeted at other higher injury risk sectors like manufacturing, and transport and storage.

It uncovered 5,000 workplace safety and health violations, and 40 stop-work orders were issued, each for an average of four weeks. On-the-spot fines totalling $800,000 were imposed on 350 companies.

The top violations were situations that created fall risks, such as failure to cover or guard openings and open sides at a height, and failure to provide a safe means of workplace entry and exit.