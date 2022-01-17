Nobel laureate Barry Marshall drank bacteria culture in 1984 to prove link to gastric ulcer

SINGAPORE - While it is commonly known today that gastric ulcers are usually caused by an infection from a specific type of bacteria, less is known about the scientist who helped discover it, and his unorthodox quest to prove it.

Back in 1982, when Professor Barry Marshall was a trainee doctor at the Royal Perth Hospital in Australia, he learnt that Dr Robin Warren, a pathologist there, had found that biopsy samples from patients with gastric ulcers contained traces of a spiral-shaped bacteria known as Helicobacter pylori.

"At that time, the discovery was unprecedented, given that gastric ulcers had in the past been associated with stress or lifestyle choices, and was thought to be a chronic disease," Prof Marshall told The Straits Times in an interview over Zoom last Tuesday (Jan 11).

Prof Marshall is one of the 21 scientists and Nobel laureates attending the Global Young Scientists Summit, hosted by the National Research Foundation, this week.

In addition, it was thought to be impossible for bacteria to survive in the inhospitable lining of the stomach, given that stomach acid has a pH of 1.5, making it about 10 to 20 times more acidic than lemon juice.

Intrigued, Prof Marshall was determined to find out if the bacteria was significant in causing gastric ulcers, and decided to join Dr Warren on his research.

Together, they conducted a study of biopsies from 100 patients.

Bacteria was present in almost all patients with gastric inflammation, duodenal ulcers (an ulcer that develops in the first part of the small intestine) or gastric ulcers.

"But here's the thing... successful infections don't kill you. They just live there on your body so that you can spread it to everybody else, much like the Omicron variant.

"Eighty per cent of the people (infected with) the Helicobacter bacteria never used to get sick from it, and they might just spread it to other family members, for example," said Prof Marshall.

"It got a bit confusing because we found that a lot of people who had the stomach bacteria seemed to be quite well, and 80 per cent of people who had it didn't get ulcers or stomach cancer until much later," he added.

"So when we published this idea in 1983 that the bacteria could be cancer-causing, people didn't believe it because it was too common," Prof Marshall, 70, said.

When they tried to present the research paper at a gastroenterology meeting, they were rejected and told by the judges that it was "shameful" to produce research like this.