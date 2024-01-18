No unusual discharge found in baby blue water seen in Bukit Timah Canal, says PUB

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB is investigating the curious case of water in a canal near Newton that turned radiant baby blue on Jan 17, which was captured in a video that was shared on social media platform TikTok.

PUB officers who did an on-site assessment on the water along a stretch of the Bukit Timah Canal that runs between Keng Lee Road and Kampong Java Road “did not observe any traces of unusual discharge at the location or further upstream”, said PUB in a reply to The Straits Times’ queries.

“No abnormalities were detected in the water quality downstream of the canal or in Marina Reservoir,” it added.

Mr Melvin Lee, whose TikTok video of the water has been viewed over 56,000 times, told The Straits Times that he was struck by the change in the colour of the water as he works in the area “almost every day”.

The 34-year-old, who is self-employed, said: “Initially I thought it might have been from some event or festival-related colouring.”