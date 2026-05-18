No train service on Bukit Panjang LRT between Senja and Bukit Panjang ‘due to track intrusion’: SMRT

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SMRT staff at Bukit Panjang station were seen advising commuters on May 18 after LRT train services between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations, in either direction, were not available due to a track intrusion.

SINGAPORE – LRT train services between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations, in either direction, on the Bukit Panjang line were not available on the morning of May 18.

In a notice on the MyTransport.SG app at around 6am, the Land Transport Authority told commuters to consider free bus services at the affected stations.

In a Facebook post at 6.25am, SMRT said affected travellers can download an e-Travel Chit as proof of travel at smrttravelchit.sg/

It added that live updates will be available at mytransport.sg/trainstatus

In an update at around 6.50am, SMRT said the disruption was “due to a track intrusion”.

It said train services are still available between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations.



In an update at around 7am, SMRT said that a man was seen trespassing on the track near Segar station at around 5am.

Train services between Petir and Senja stations were temporarily suspended to allow the police safe access to the tracks for investigations, it said.



“Free bridging bus and regular bus services have been activated to support affected commuters,” it said.

A police car was seen parked at Jelapang station, which is next to Segar station, and a fire truck was seen heading towards Segar station with its sirens on.



At the Bukit Panjang station, SMRT staff were seen advising commuters on alternative travel options.

The Bukit Panjang LRT line is undergoing an exercise to replace the power rail, which supplies electricity to the trains. It is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The fully automated network’s fleet was also completely refreshed in October and the line has been using a new communications-based train control signalling system since Nov 8.

The 8km line connects residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown lines and is the first driverless inter-town train feeder service.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.