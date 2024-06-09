Punggol-Sengkang LRT service resumes after 4-hour disruption

SINGAPORE - Train service on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system has resumed after a signalling fault caused a disruption that lasted more than four hours on June 9.

Services had been unavailable at Punggol and Sengkang LRT stations from 5.45am to 10.12am, train operator SBS Transit said in a series of posts on X.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused,” the operator said in its latest update at 10.34am.

It added that free regular and bridging bus services, which were available at designated bus stops near affected stations and at Sengkang Bus Interchange, ceased at 10.20am.

No fares would be deducted if passengers had exited from affected LRT stations, the train operator said.

More information can also be found on the SBS Transit app under the “Alternative Transport Option” or the Land Transport Authority’s My Transport app and under the “Find My Way” tab.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS Transit for more information.