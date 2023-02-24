No time to volunteer? Meet the youth who are giving back despite their hectic schedules

Mr Roop Singh went from a 16-year-old uncertain first-time volunteer to a committed leader in eight years.

“It was scary for me to meet new people because I wasn’t sure what expectations the organisation might have for me,” says Mr Singh, now 24, of his first taste of volunteering at the 2015 Southeast Asian Games during his school holidays.

His initial concerns were quickly allayed as he realised how friendly the volunteering community was. “So I thought, volunteering is actually quite fun. You learn a lot of things, meet a lot of people and form a new community of friends that last you a lifetime.

“Because of that intangible experience, I started volunteering more.”

Mr Singh is part of a growing movement of youths in Singapore who are hungry, passionate and eagerly stepping forward to give back to society.

Nearly 5,000 young Singaporeans volunteered in 2022 – an increase of 20 per cent from pre-pandemic times, says Youth Corps Singapore, the volunteering arm of the National Youth Council.

Youth Corps was launched in 2014 to champion youth volunteerism and build active citizenry for a caring and cohesive society.

Today, Mr Singh is a committed volunteer working with different segments of society, from befriending persons with special needs and playing sports with migrant workers to mentoring youths at risk.

Mr Singh has been leading Play For All, a Youth Corps volunteering programme in partnership with the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN), organising training and orientation, and executing games and activities.

To help volunteers engage meaningfully with APSN clients, he shares tips such as being patient, speaking to clients at their eye level by bending down if needed, and conversation starters such as finding out about the clients’ daily life and internship to build rapport.

“We hope that through our programme, we interact with them and that boosts their confidence,” says Mr Singh.

Since last May, Mr Singh has also been volunteering with the Youth Corps’ Exercise Programme with Migrant Brothers.

He visits two migrant recreational centres twice a month to play badminton, table tennis, carrom, frisbee, or soccer with migrant workers, along with 10 to 15 volunteers.

And he does all of this while juggling his studies in business analytics and his part-time job at a major tech firm.

How does he find the time? “I'm able to manage all this while I’m doing hybrid work. Some of the volunteering takes place on Friday evenings or on Saturdays, so I have my rest on Sunday.”

Volunteering has its benefits. “I’ve grown a lot in confidence since I first started. I find it meaningful to be part of a bigger cause to give back to society, to see the smile on someone’s face.

“You also grow to become more resilient, as you encounter a lot of challenges when you volunteer. You need to face and deal with them.”

New approach sparks youth interest

Volunteering opportunities that offer a shorter time commitment is one key reason why more are stepping up through Youth Corps’ partnerships with social service agencies.

In 2022, there were 2,200 volunteering opportunities that lasted less than a week. Many were also offered during the June and December school holidays.

The new approach to curating volunteering opportunities was to address common barriers to volunteering – such as the lack of time due to school or work, family commitments and other priorities.

Youth Corps also works with partners on programmes to help youths gain new learning experiences and support their personal growth and development.

One such initiative is Youth Alive! (Youth Alumni Leadership In Volunteering Empowerment!), a new two-year leadership programme with charity organisation Shine Children and Youth Services.

Institute of Technical Education graduate Norsyafiyna Syrna, 18, is one of 28 Youth Community Outreach Patrol (COP) alumni leaders in the first batch of Youth Alive! leaders in 2022.

She first started volunteering under Youth COP in secondary school in 2017, which included helping out with the Clementi Police Division when they held anti-scam roadshows and organising carnival games for migrant workers during National Day.