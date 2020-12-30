No time limit for weekday visits to public libraries from Monday

People will be able to spend more time in public libraries from next Monday, with Singapore in phase three of its reopening.

On weekdays, there will be no limit on how long patrons can stay in the National Library, public libraries, National Archives of Singapore and the Former Ford Factory during operating hours.

Time limits will still be in place for weekend visits.

On Saturdays and Sundays, patrons can visit the National Library, regional libraries in Jurong, Tampines and Woodlands, as well as the National Archives of Singapore, for up to three hours.

For all other public libraries, visits are capped at two hours. Patrons are encouraged to book their preferred time slots online.

The National Library Board (NLB) said it will also gradually resume its public programmes, with the exception of guided tours.

More information can be found at NLB's GoLibrary site.

The Asian Film Archive's public screenings at Oldham Theatre will also have an increased capacity of 66 people, up from 50, for both the theatre and the atrium. It will continue to offer digital programmes.

"To ensure the safety of our patrons, safe distancing measures, capacity controls and frequent disinfection of high-touch points will continue to be implemented in all our premises. Patrons who visit our facilities must wear their masks at all times and adhere to the capacity limit at our facilities," NLB said.

"With the resumption of programmes, we will also carry out additional cleaning, sanitisation and ventilation of programme areas between sessions."

To check how crowded the premises are before visiting, the public can go to go.gov.sg/library-visit-crowd or the NLB mobile app.

Singapore entered phase three of its reopening on Monday, when the permitted group size for social gatherings went up from five to eight. Capacity limits at attractions, malls and places of worship have also been increased.