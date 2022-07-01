No smoking in all public parks, retirement age raised to 63: Changes from July 1 you need to know

• Medically vulnerable

People who are medically vulnerable with specific conditions may self-declare their health conditions to get their second Covid-19 vaccine booster at any vaccination centre or Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics that offer vaccination.

This group includes patients aged 18 and above with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, asthma, liver cirrhosis, stroke and cancer under active treatment, among others.

• Subsidies for respiratory infections

Subsidies at PHPCs and polyclinics for the treatment of respiratory infections will revert to pre-pandemic levels.

This means the flat $5 to $10 fee for such infections will no longer apply, though Singaporeans may still get other subsidies under other schemes.

• Telemedicine

Telemedicine subsidies for those who are mildly symptomatic and recovering at home will also revert to pre-pandemic levels.

This refers to people under the Ministry of Health’s Protocol 2 definition for Covid-19 recovery.

Those under Protocol 1, who are at high medical risk or have severe symptoms but were discharged to a home setting, will continue to receive fully subsidised telemedicine care.

• Emergency department charges

Emergency department charges for vaccinated Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with Covid-19 will also no longer be waived in all cases.

Those who are deemed not to require hospital admission or treatment at a dedicated facility will not have their charges waived, but those who are assessed to require admission or treatment will continue to have their charges and inpatient bills fully subsidised.

