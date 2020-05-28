No shortage of vacancies in thriving tech, finance sectors

The job market has taken a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but technology and finance companies are still thriving and continuing to hire.

Tech firms, in particular, have a pressing need for more talent as people adjust to working, studying and playing online.

Mr Richard Tan, acting chief executive and general manager of TPG Singapore, said: "This trend drives growth for the technology sector as online tools and platforms now need to cater to the growing needs of a larger number of people. Technology companies are likely to hire resources to support that."

The telco is hiring across the board, with the demand to fill roles even more urgent now than before the pandemic, he added.

Fellow telco Singtel is also hiring at all levels to meet long-term needs in areas such as 5G, cloud and the Internet of Things, said group chief human resources officer Aileen Tan.

It is looking to fill around 2,000 jobs this year, including 300 fresh graduate positions.

"With technology and our industry evolving rapidly, it is an ongoing effort to ensure that we have the digital capabilities to accelerate our digital transformation efforts and also to meet the demands of the economy when it rebounds," said Ms Tan.

Tech talent specialising in cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI) are in particular demand as businesses digitalise to support telecommuting on a mass scale, said human resources experts.

Ms Linda Teo, country manager for ManpowerGroup Singapore, told The Straits Times that this means companies are looking to enhance data security measures as well as turn to automation where possible to reduce the manpower needed to work on site.

Cyber security firm Shield is looking to double its headcount of around 50 over the next few months, said founder and chief executive Justin Lie.

Regulatory tech firm Tookitaki, which offers AI-powered software platforms for clients such as banks, is also looking to recruit researchers and software engineers, among others, to meet the overall rise in online payments and digital banking.

Meanwhile, the financial services sector is also looking to hire more workers, including those with operational risk management or data analytics skills, to better prepare businesses for when the economy reopens, said experts.

Reinsurance firm Swiss Re said it has not put on hold any of its recruitment plans for the year. "Covid-19 has resulted in people needing more insurance, not less," said Ms Jasbir Pannu, its human resources head for Asia-Pacific.

Mr Philippe Martinez, regional managing director for Asia of recruitment firm Adecco Group, pointed out that tech and finance sectors also continue to dem-onstrate high job demand because they had jumped on the digital bandwagon before the pandemic hit.

He said: "Being more digital-ready means that they face fewer disruptions, are more resilient and can adapt fast to different work modes during the circuit breaker."