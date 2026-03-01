No reports of Singaporean casualties in Middle East; travel to region should be avoided: MFA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A projectile falls over Dubai on Feb 28 after Iran retaliated against US allies.

SINGAPORE - There have been no reports of Singaporean casualties in the Middle East and Singaporeans should avoid travelling to the region, Israel and Iran, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Feb 28.

MFA said those who are already in the area or transiting in the region should take all necessary precautions for their own safety.

This includes staying indoors, going into a safe shelter when alerts are put out, monitoring the news and heeding the local government’s advice.

It reminded Singaporeans to remain vigilant at all times.

On Feb 28, the US and Israel attacked Iran targeting its leadership, resulting in retaliation by Tehran against Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

MFA said the Republic regrets the failure of negotiations.

It added: “Singapore urges all parties to return to negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”

MFA also advised Singaporean travellers to consider alternative travel arrangements that do not transit through the region, which has seen airspace closures and flight cancellations.

It also advised travellers to purchase comprehensive travel insurance, and said Singaporeans should register online with the ministry through eregister.mfa.gov.sg. By doing so, they can be contacted if the need arises.