No reports of Singaporean casualties in Middle East; travel to region should be avoided: MFA

A projectile falls over Dubai on February 28, 2026. AFP correspondents heard a loud explosion in Dubai on February 28 and one of them saw a plume of smoke rising from the city. The explosions came in the wake of wide-ranging Iranian attacks on the Gulf, in retaliation for US and Israel strikes on Iran. (Photo by AFP)

A projectile falls over Dubai on Feb 28 after Iran retaliated against US allies.

PHOTO: AFP

Aqil Hamzah

SINGAPORE - There have been no reports of Singaporean casualties in the Middle East and Singaporeans should avoid travelling

to the region, Israel and Iran,

said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Feb 28.

MFA said those who are already in the area or transiting in the region should take all necessary precautions for their own safety.

This includes staying indoors, going into a safe shelter when alerts are put out, monitoring the news and heeding the local government’s advice.

It reminded Singaporeans to remain vigilant at all times.

On Feb 28, the US and Israel attacked Iran targeting its leadership, resulting in retaliation by Tehran against Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

MFA said the Republic regrets the failure of negotiations.

It added: “Singapore urges all parties to return to negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”

MFA also advised Singaporean travellers to consider alternative travel arrangements that do not transit through the region, which has seen airspace closures

and flight cancellations.

It also advised travellers to purchase comprehensive travel insurance, and said Singaporeans should register online with the ministry through eregister.mfa.gov.sg. By doing so, they can be contacted if the need arises.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the nearest Singapore overseas mission or MFA’s duty office, which operates around the clock, either by phone on 6379-8800 or 6379-8855, by fax on 6476-7302, or through e-mail at

mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Aqil Hamzah is a transport journalist at The Straits Times. He is also interested in issues related to crime and technology.

