No recent spike in tech-facilitated sexual harm, but AI poses concern for future: Women’s groups

SINGAPORE – “Was that really you? It looks real.”

Lydia (not her real name) received a few messages like these in March 2023, when someone posted a sexually explicit deepfake video of her on social media platform Reddit.

The micro-influencer shut down her Instagram account for a few months as she was afraid someone would publicly comment about the video on her posts.

Her boyfriend at the time messaged the Reddit user who posted the video, and threatened to file a police report if it was not removed. The video did not have many comments or shares before it was taken down, but Lydia had to battle paranoia and anxiety for close to a year at the thought of it still being circulated.

Lydia is one of the many worldwide who fall victim to graphic deepfakes, which involve artificial intelligence (AI) tools being used to fraudulently create images or videos.

Over the last week on social media platform X, sexually explicit AI-generated images of American pop star Taylor Swift were shared. One of the posts featuring the images garnered more than 45 million views, and seemingly sparked other new graphic fake images of the singer-songwriter to be shared.

Edited graphic images are not new, but the ability to generate them through AI has made the process easier.

The director of advocacy, research, and communications at women’s advocacy group Aware, Ms Sugidha Nithiananthan, said that technology-facilitated sexual violence is growing more complex.

She added: “With increasingly sophisticated encrypted platforms and generative artificial intelligence, victims may not only find themselves unknowingly featured in explicit content, but face difficulty in securing evidence and reporting such advanced forms of online harms.”

SG Her Empowerment (SHE) chief executive Simran Toor said that the organisation aims to draw attention to issues like the rise in generative AI facilitating online harms, and will work to find solutions and provide support and assistance to those who have been targeted.

SHE is a non-profit that champions gender equity and works with community partners to empower women and girls.

“Everyone has the right to be safe, both online and offline,” she added.

In the year since online harms help centre SheCares@SCWO opened, it has helped more than 100 clients and provided over 220 counselling sessions. It also helped clients file 13 police reports and more than 80 reports with Internet platforms.