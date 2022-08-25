No quarantine for non-fully vaccinated travellers to S'pore from Aug 29

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to serve the seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) quarantine upon arrival here from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Entry approval application requirements for long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above who are not fully vaccinated will also be lifted at the same time.

The easing of these measures, announced by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 yesterday, comes in the light of the improving local and global pandemic situation.

The removal of the SHN requirement for non-fully vaccinated travellers means they will no longer be subject to a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon exiting SHN.

However, travellers who are not fully vaccinated must continue to test negative on a pre-departure test within two days before leaving for Singapore. This pre-departure test can be either a PCR test, professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART), or a self-administered ART supervised remotely by a licensed Singapore provider.

Non-fully vaccinated short-term visitors will also continue to be required to purchase Covid-19 travel insurance to cover the duration of their stay in Singapore.

Travellers are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a full regimen of approved vaccines.

Fully vaccinated travellers have been able to enter Singapore without having to apply for entry approval, take Covid-19 tests or undergo SHN since travel restrictions here were eased in April. They must show proof of vaccination in English, or translated into English, that contains personal identification details that can be matched against their passports.

Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above who are not fully vaccinated have been required to get approval to enter Singapore. Such visitors have generally not been allowed entry except for compelling reasons. This requirement will be lifted from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Long-term pass holders will continue to be required to meet all requirements of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures after their arrival here.

Recommendations for travellers who test positive while overseas remain unchanged. Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 abroad should defer their travel plans and not board commercial flights or ferries, as they may infect fellow passengers and crew while infectious.

They should resume their travel to Singapore only after they test negative and at least 72 hours from the time they first tested positive.

All travellers arriving by air or sea must submit their electronic health declaration using the SG Arrival Card before they enter the country.

Separately, Covid-19 vaccination will continue to be a condition for the approval of all new applications for long-term passes and work passes, said the task force.

Vaccination will also be required for the renewal of work passes for work-permit holders and S Pass holders from the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors or those residing in dormitories.

This is given that their worksites and dormitories are settings at higher risk of disease spread.

Other work pass renewals will no longer be subject to a vaccination requirement from Oct 1.