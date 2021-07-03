No public ballot for National Day Parade 2021 tickets

No public ballot will be held for tickets to this year's National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9.

Instead, the spectators will be made up of Singaporeans who have played a key role in the fight against Covid-19.

NDP 2021 executive committee chairman Tan Cheng Kwee said yesterday that attendance at this year's parade will be on a by-invite only basis, reserved for "everyday heroes" - Singaporeans who have served on the front lines or in essential roles amid the pandemic.

These would include teachers, hawkers, transport workers and cleaners, among others, said Brigadier-General (BG) Tan.

He added that the selection criteria will be worked out with other agencies to nominate the Singaporeans, before invitations are extended to them.

This should take place in mid-July, he said.

On spectator numbers, BG Tan said the organising committee is still working out details with the Ministry of Health, taking into account factors such as the progress of vaccinations here, as well as the status of active clusters.

But he added that NDP 2021 aims to be a milestone event, paving the way for large-scale events when Covid-19 is endemic.

Referring to selected pilot events in the past year with a capacity of up to 1,000 in-person attendees, BG Tan said about this year's spectator numbers: "We do hope that we can go beyond that."

However, he added that audience numbers will still be a fraction of the Marina Bay floating platform's capacity of about 25,000 spectators.

They will also be required to undergo pre-event testing on the day of the NDP, and there will be no National Education show for Primary 5 pupils this year.

BG Tan added that NDP packs, or fun packs as they were previously known, will be given to spectators.

They will be packed with only "essential items", including a reusable water bottle, a handheld national flag and sanitiser.

Even as NDP returns to The Float @ Marina Bay this year as a centralised event, Singaporeans will still be able to join in the celebrations through activities across the island, the committee said.

The Red Lions are set to make free-fall jumps at various heartland sites on Aug 7 and 8 - the weekend before National Day.

On the day itself, helicopters with the State Flag and fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force will fly across the heartland, while a fireworks display in some residential areas will cap off celebrations at night.

More details on the locations of the free-fall jumps and fireworks displays, as well as the fly-past routes, will be announced later.

This year's NDP will be the first to feature participants joining in virtually, said its organisers.

For the parade segment, civi-lian and uniformed groups will participate virtually, while traditional elements such as the Colours Party and contingents from the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team will continue to be in-person.

The parade and show segments will be catered to audiences tuning in from home.

They will be able to enjoy special effects on TV, with the show set to blend live performances and animated short films by local artists.

With rehearsals and the parade taking place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers said measures are in place to protect spectators and participants.

About 1,200 participants are involved in this year's NDP at the float, about 70 per cent less than previous years.

