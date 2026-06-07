Commuters can expect quieter rides and fume-free stops as Singapore gears up to run its entire public bus fleet on cleaner energy by 2040

As one of two chief bus captains at the Gali Batu bus depot, Tan Lee Kun, 47, trained around 900 bus captains on the changes that come with electric buses, including the absence of physical side mirrors and the addition of a third door.

The electric bus arrived before Mark Chua could hear it.

Unlike diesel buses, which announce their approach with noise, slow-travelling electric ones can glide into bus stops in near silence, says the 36-year-old bus enthusiast, who works in logistics.

Gone too were the idling rumble at bus stops, the roar as they resumed the journey, and the sound of gears shifting – sounds he had been listening intently to on his bus rides since he was six.

That was when a double-decker bus, trundling down a curved road in Bukit Batok, first left him awestruck. Its sheer size and raw engine roar, he recalls, wowed him.

He sees the upside of going electric. “When it’s at the bus stop, there’s practically no smoke and extra heat from the rear, where the engine bay used to be,” says Chua.

“Reducing emissions is good for our health and the environment.”

Chua spent the last 15 years documenting buses across Singapore through his Facebook page, (Buses[in]gapore!), which has 41,000 followers.

He commutes on SMRT’s 970 service from Bukit Panjang to Beauty World, where electric buses – recognisable by their lack of exhaust pipe and physical side mirrors, and the addition of a third door – are becoming more common as Singapore greens its public transport fleet.

Electric buses are becoming a more common sight as Singapore works toward a fully cleaner-energy public bus fleet by 2040. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

Greening the fleet The Land Transport Authority (LTA) aims to have the entire public bus fleet, now at about 6,000, run on cleaner energy – hybrid or electric power – by 2040, with half going electric by 2030. Under Singapore’s bus contracting model, LTA owns public buses, depots and interchanges, and collects fares. Transport operators like SMRT are paid a fixed fee over a fixed period of time for bus routes they run. Buses and their premises, such as interchanges, depots, and bus parks, account for over half of the public transport system’s emissions, according to LTA’s 2024/2025 Sustainability Report, citing latest available data as of end 2023. The public transport system contributes roughly 15 per cent of Singapore’s land transport emissions. The shift also makes financial sense. Electric buses cost more to buy, but cheaper fuel and maintenance costs offset that, said Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow in a written reply to a parliamentary question in October 2025. This puts the overall costs of an electric bus similar to that of diesel ones. Diesel prices have risen sharply due to the Middle East conflict. Electric buses are less affected than diesel ones from fuel price swings. SMRT operates 217 electric buses, which are parked and charged at the five-storey Gali Batu bus depot. The depot serves 30 routes through Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang interchanges. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA Around 480 electric public buses are in service as of end-May 2026, LTA says. The figure will rise to around 1,140 once the 660 buses LTA purchased in December 2025 are gradually rolled out from end-2026. SMRT operates 217 electric buses out of the Gali Batu bus depot, which serves 30 routes through Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang interchanges. Five other bus depots run by various operators also house and maintain electric buses. The five‑storey depot opened in October 2025 after relocating from the now-defunct Kranji bus depot. It is one of three SMRT bus depots housing around 1,200 public buses combined, comprising electric, hybrid, and diesel models. The other two bus depots cover 46 routes to interchanges in Jurong West and Woodlands.

While electric buses are quieter and cleaner, not all features have been well received.

Commuter Vanessa, 32, who asked to be identified by her first name for privacy, likes these buses’ sleek look and faster boarding experience through the three doors, but finds the interior tighter. She takes service 190 from Choa Chu Kang to Orchard and Clarke Quay.

Bus captain Syakir Adha Shah, 32, adjusts the ramp that helps passengers on wheelchair and mobility aids board. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

Online discussions also point to design drawbacks, including tighter standing space and fewer seats, with higher steps to the raised seating platforms, Chua says.

The design makes room for the battery packs, typically located at the rear, undercarriage, or roof area, and the wheel arches on its low floor, meant to help those on wheelchair and mobility aids board, says Vincent Gay, 54, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses.

Others flagged that the third door cannot open at certain stops, Chua adds. It stays shut at stops that LTA deems to lack a “proper platform”, which includes shorter bus stops where passengers aligning from the third door might step off onto a grass patch instead.

About 96 per cent of Singapore’s 5,000 bus stops can accommodate the third door; another three per cent are being upgraded, while the remaining one per cent face constraints that make changes unfeasible, according to LTA.

SMRT is working with LTA and the electric bus manufacturers, including BYD and Zhongtong Bus, to address feedback from bus captains and commuters.

Driving electric

Bus captain Syakir Adha Shah (left) took a month to adjust to the lack of physical side mirrors but now prefers the camera mirror system – no longer needing to stand or crane his neck to check blind spots on crowded buses. With him is chief bus captain Tan Lee Kun. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

Driving electric buses takes adjustment, especially for those who have driven diesel buses for 30 to 40 years, says Tan Lee Kun, 47, one of Gali Batu bus depot’s two chief bus captains.

From June to August 2025, he and a fellow chief bus captain trained about 900 bus captains based at the Gali Batu bus depot. Each captain spent one to two days learning.

In the absence of physical side mirrors on electric buses, chief bus captain Tan Lee Kun, monitors the camera mirror systems showing real-time views outside the bus. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

Tan’s goal was simple: Help bus captains get comfortable with the changes. They include:

Quicker pre-shift checks: Pre-shift checks now take under 10 minutes, down from the 10 minutes for diesel buses, which required inspecting the engine compartment. Bus captains focus on the battery levels – which must be 100 per cent before starting morning shifts – and display screens, alongside routine checks for damage, brake system and wheelchair ramp.

Getting used to the screens : Replacing the physical side mirrors is a camera mirror system displaying live feeds of both sides of the bus, and the blind spots beside the front passenger door and below the windscreen. Shifting between focusing on the road and the screens can feel disorienting for some, says Tan. Bus captains practise until they are fully comfortable, with supervisors often riding along to help.

Managing the third door: Electric buses in Singapore have three doors to allow smoother boarding and alighting, adding another entry and exit point for bus captains to watch. Bus captains are taught to handle doors one at a time and to position the bus so all doors align with the bus stop platform where possible, Tan says.

One bus captain navigating the shift is Syakir Adha Shah, 32, who drives service 973, a feeder bus serving the Bukit Panjang Interchange.

The loss of physical side mirrors took him a month to adapt to. He now finds checking blind spots easier, especially on a full bus.

“In the past, passengers could block our view of the left side mirror if they stood beside us. I sometimes needed to stand to check,” he says.

He is happy with the change. Driving an electric bus is more relaxing, says Syakir, who has been with SMRT Buses for seven years. He no longer looks for the physical side mirrors, and doesn’t miss the aches from straining his neck to see them.

When fellow bus captains ask what the experience is like, his answer is simple: “It’s a new thing; it’s a good thing.

This article was produced in partnership with SMRT.