No one succeeds until everyone succeeds in low-carbon transition

A total of 19 MPs spoke on the motion on green financing, green jobs and corporate accountability yesterday. Their recommendations had two overall thrusts: One, there must be concrete targets and actions to transition to a lower-carbon economy, and this needs standardisation and accountability. Two, the green economy must deliver real benefits to Singaporeans, such as good jobs.

Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) said Singapore could learn from Germany, where youth split their time between vocational schools and on-the-job training at companies. Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) emphasised education and upskilling through SkillsFuture courses, while Mr Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru) called for a road map to position as many Singaporeans as possible for "green-collar" jobs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2022, with the headline No one succeeds until everyone succeeds in low-carbon transition.