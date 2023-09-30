No one injured after termite-infested tree falls near playground in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - Admiralty residents celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival got a scare when a tree fell near a playground on Friday night. There were no reported injuries.

Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San told The Straits Times that the Sembawang Town Council was informed of the incident just after 9.20pm on Friday night.

Ms Poh said the tree had signs of internal decay and a termite infestation, according to an arborist who checked the fallen tree.

She said: “Our half-yearly inspection was not able to detect any problems with this tree as no visible termite trail could be seen on its trunk and also no signs of dieback or defoliation.”

Dieback is the gradual deterioration of health in trees, sometimes leading to tree death, while defoliation is the process of leaves falling off a plant.

Ms Poh added that the town council has engaged an arborist as well as a pest control team to check trees in the surrounding area for signs of termites and to treat them accordingly.

“We will continue to monitor the trees in the estate in the next few months, especially with the strong winds during the year-end monsoon period. Safety is our top priority and we will take all precautions to prevent such a reoccurrence,” she said.

Eyewitnesses told Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that as the Mid-Autumn Festival fell on Friday, many children and their parents were out walking with lanterns at the playground.

Mr Zhuang said he was in his home when he heard a loud noise outside his window.

The 44-year-old said: “I quickly looked out of the balcony and saw a tree falling downstairs. There were a group of children and adults in the playground at the time. Fortunately, no one was hit.”