No one ever fined for flying national flag beyond allowed time frame; MCCY reviewing rules

SINGAPORE - No one has ever been fined for flying the national flag beyond the time period allowed under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (SAFNA) Act, and the authorities do not plan to start doing so.

This was revealed by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 30).

"Let me assure you: as far as I know, no one has ever been fined for this, nor do we plan to do so," he wrote, addressing concerns over recent media reports about a potential fine for those who continue to fly the flag from Thursday.

"But in cases of deliberate disrespect against the flag in any way, we will of course take action," said Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law.

He added that the law, which stipulates a fine of up to $1,000 for offenders, are meant to safeguard the dignity of the flag.

"There's no reason to 'punish' those who treat it with respect and dignity, and are proud to showcase the Singapore spirit. Patriotism is not just a right, it's simply right," he said.

On Sunday, The Straits Times reported that those who continue to display the national flag after Wednesday will risk being fined up to $1,000 under SAFNA.

Every year, the flag can be displayed outside a building or in an open space without a flagpole between July 1 and Sept 30.

Earlier this year, the timeframe was extended to allow the flag to be displayed in such a manner from April 25 to Sept 30, as a rallying symbol during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Tong said that his ministry had initiated a review of SAFNA rules before the recent report.

The amendments may allow for more occasions in which the flag can be displayed, while protecting it from extended display or neglect.

He called for the public to share their suggestions here.