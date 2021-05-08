No new work pass holders allowed in from high-risk places

Singapore has stopped accepting new entry applications for work pass holders from countries or regions at higher risk of Covid-19, given the resurgence of the virus in several countries and the emergence of new virus variants.

In this period of heightened alert, only workers needed for key strategic projects and infrastructural works will be allowed entry, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

All countries and regions are considered to be at higher risk, except Australia, Brunei, New Zealand, the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

MOM said it was making changes to arrangements for work pass holders from higher-risk areas who were slated to arrive from next Tuesday.

Only work pass holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, as well as migrant domestic workers, will be allowed entry if they had obtained approval earlier.

However, some of these workers will have their planned arrivals next month rescheduled to subsequent weeks instead, said MOM.

All other work pass holders who obtained approval to enter before July 5 will not be allowed to do so.

"We will inform employers on when to reapply for entry when the situation has stabilised and will prioritise them for entry approval then," said MOM.

The Government had on Tuesday announced tighter border control measures in response to growing community infections in Singapore. These include an extension of the stay-home notice (SHN) period for travellers from higher-risk countries or regions from 14 days to 21, starting today.

Long-term visit pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also forbidden to enter or transit through Singapore.

Twenty-five new Covid-19 cases - four in the community and the rest imported - were reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total case count to 61,311.

MOM said the fluid situation meant it was unable to provide the number of work pass holders that would be affected by the latest changes, but the global situation was being closely monitored.

It said it had begun reaching out to affected work pass holders and their employers. Dependant's pass holders previously approved to arrive from higher-risk places from next Tuesday will also be subject to the same changes.

MOM said that work pass holders who have already been given - or are seeking - approval to enter Singapore from lower-risk places, or under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement, Reciprocal Green Lane and other approved travel lanes, are not affected.

"We seek the understanding and cooperation of work pass holders and their employers for these changes," said the ministry. "They are necessary to enable workers to enter in a safe and calibrated manner, and mitigate the risk of Covid-19 importation."

Managing director of Integrate Engineers Vincent Ting, who employs about 130 migrant workers, said the changes could result in projects being delayed by an additional two months, if the pandemic situation fails to improve.

"We have already seen a six-month delay in projects," he said.

Still, he said: "Given a choice, this is better than another circuit breaker. It is better to take this risk of project delays, if it reduces infections."

When Parliament sits on Monday, a Bill will be introduced to provide additional support to the built environment sector affected by disruptions to construction timelines. MPs are also expected to discuss measures for arrivals from places with high numbers of cases and more infectious variants.

• Additional reporting by Ang Qing