No new variant has emerged from China’s Covid-19 outbreak, but it may be a matter of time: Experts

SINGAPORE - The latest data out of China shows no new Covid-19 variant has emerged in spite of the large number of infections spreading throughout the country.

A Dec 28 statement from Gisaid, a global data science initiative, confirmed no new variants have yet emerged from the current outbreak in China.

It has been tracking and sharing changes in the coronavirus causing the Covid-19 pandemic, and has sequenced 14.4 million genomes from 215 countries.

“The 167 genomes submitted to Gisaid in the last four days provide a snapshot of the evolution of the Omicron variants and show that these most recently shared sequences from China are closely related to variants that have been circulating for some time,” said Gisaid.

Gisaid’s chief executive, Mr Peter Bogner, told The Straits Times: “It is encouraging to see the submitted genome sequence data coming from a range of provinces and time periods, adding to a representative snapshot of the variants currently circulating in China.”

The analysis was done in Singapore at A*Star’s Bioinformatics Institute (BII).

Associate Professor Hsu Liyang, an infectious diseases expert at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said 167 genomes from China “is too few, but more genomes might not yield different insights other than giving a clearer picture of which variants are circulating in which parts of China”.

But senior infectious diseases consultant Professor Paul Tambyah from the National University Hospital (NUH) felt they were somewhat reassuring.

He said: “It tells us that the current reported surge of cases in China is mainly due to strains which have been circulating in the rest of the world for the last few months without a major impact on the healthcare systems of any of the countries where they have been circulating.”

Experts here say there is a high chance of new sub-variants emerging in China given the large number of people getting infected. They also noted that it is not likely to matter.

Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director of the BII, said: “Over the past three years, hundreds of short-lived variants have emerged with very little impact from the majority.”

He said the recent genomes from China are mostly the BA.5.2 and the BF.7, which fit the Asian pattern generally. “With global travel resuming, a more broadly synced lineage pattern would be expected,” he added.

Said Prof Hsu: “We would expect new variants globally as a matter of course. China with millions of people getting infected daily will add to the likelihood of such new variants and sub-variants arising, but should not be singled out as the sole or even the greatest risk of such an event.”

Prof Tambyah said: “There has not been a bona fide new variant since the Omicron variant emerged from South Africa (which has a considerably smaller population than China).

“The sub-variants of the Omicron variant have emerged from South Asia and other parts of the world, but none have been associated with surges of deaths even though there have been more infections.”