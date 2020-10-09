No new Covid-19 cases detected in purpose-built dorms for the first time since March 28

SINGAPORE - There were no new Covid-19 cases detected in purpose-built dormitories for the first time since March 28, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Oct 9) night.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry also reported no new infections in the community for the third day in a row.

Still, a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,859.

Of these, nine were imported and one was a case residing in a dormitory who had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases. He had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission, and was tested during quarantine to determine his status.

Among the nine imported cases was a permanent resident. The 42-year-old returned from the Philippines.

Another six cases are currently employed in Singapore, of which one arrived from Canada, three from the Philippines and two from Indonesia.

The remaining two imported cases were crew members of a ship which arrived in Singapore from Malaysia on 23 September. They had remained on the ship until they were transferred to a quarantine facility.

All imported cases had all been placed on a 14-day stay home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. They were tested while serving SHN at dedicated facilities even though all of them are asymptomatic.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With seven cases discharged on Friday, 57,660 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 120 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.