No new cases in community for first time since June 1

No new Covid-19 cases in the community were reported yesterday, for the first time since June 1.

But a one-year-old boy was among the four imported Covid-19 patients, said the Health Ministry.

The boy, an Indian national and a dependant's pass holder, arrived in Singapore from India. He was asymptomatic when tested on arrival but on Wednesday, he tested positive. Another dependant's pass holder, also an Indian national who had returned from India, was among the imported patients. The last two imported cases arrived from India on Aug 2. They are work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore.

The ministry said all of them were on 14-day stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 79 new Covid-19 patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 55,580.

Six clusters in dormitories were closed as the dorms have been cleared by the inter-agency task force, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have tested negative recently for Covid-19 infection.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said the ministry.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 313 cases discharged yesterday, 51,034 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 79 patients remained in hospital yesterday, the lowest number since at least March 24, when the Government said the community isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC was operational.

Patients who were clinically well enough to be discharged from medical care but still tested positive for Covid-19 were moved from hospitals to the facility for isolation and care. Some 401 Covid-19 patients were in hospital on March 24, including 17 in intensive care. Yesterday, 4,425 were recuperating in community facilities.​

Update on cases New cases: 83 Imported: Four (two work pass holders, two dependant's pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 79 Active cases: 4,504 In hospitals: 79 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 4,425 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 51,034 Discharged yesterday: 313 TOTAL CASES: 55,580

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.