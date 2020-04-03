No need to rush to supermarkets, FairPrice stores to open 'come what may': Seah Kian Peng

SINGAPORE - There is no need to rush to supermarkets, as all FairPrice stores will be open "come what may", said FairPrice group chief executive Seah Kian Peng on Friday (April 3), in response to a surge in buying at supermarkets.

"My colleagues are doing our best. Our stores will remain open today, this weekend, next week, and so no need to worry that we will not be functioning," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr Seah added that when stores see 50 per cent more customers who are buying 150 per cent of their normal purchases, this is equivalent to 225 per cent more.

"This adds strain to the entire system and you can expect empty shelves till more stocks are delivered from our warehouses to the stores and also replenished at the store shelves," he added. "So please be patient, buy sensibly and also practise safe distancing."

Mr Seah added that FairPrice is getting more manpower for crowd control and to help existing staff, and urged customers to look out for one another in stores and help those who are more vulnerable.

"Together, we can overcome and together we will," he said.



Shoppers at FairPrice Xtra @ Changi Business Park on April 3, 2020. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR





Shoppers at the FairPrice supermarket in Square 2 @ Novena on April 3, 2020. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





Shoppers at the FairPrice Finest supermarket in Jewel Changi Airport on April 3, 2020. PHOTO: ST READER



